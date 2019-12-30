Former fisheries minister rushed to hospital

Niël Terblanché
BERNHARD Esau, the former Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, who along with five others are implicated in the fisheries bribery scandal, was taken to a Windhoek hospital after encountering sudden serious problems with his health while in custody at the Seeis Police Station.
The Acting Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Major General Anne-Marie Nainda confirmed that the former minister was taken to hospital.
The acting commander of the Namibian Police, however, did not want to elaborate on the specifics surrounding the sudden illness that befell Esau or when he was taken to the hospital.
Esau along with former justice minister, Sacky Shanghala, former Fishcor chairperson James Hatuikulipi, Esau’s son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi, Investec Namibia manager Ricardo Gustavo and James Hatuikulipi’s nephew Pius Mwatulelo, will enter the New Year in custody after High Court Judge Kobus Miller set aside their application to have the charges against them declared null and void last Friday.
Justice Miller ruled that the applicants failed to show urgency when they brought the matter to the High Court and ordered that the matter be removed from the court roll.
In his founding affidavit in the preamble to the urgent application Esau stated that he suffers from a chronic medical condition. It is believed that the former minister has issues with his blood pressure.