Former fisheries minister rushed to hospital

Niël Terblanché

BERNHARD Esau, the former Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, who along with five others are implicated in the fisheries bribery scandal, was taken to a Windhoek hospital after encountering sudden serious problems with his health while in custody at the Seeis Police Station.

The Acting Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Major General Anne-Marie Nainda confirmed that the former minister was taken to hospital.

The acting commander of the Namibian Police, however, did not want to elaborate on the specifics surrounding the sudden illness that befell Esau or when he was taken to the hospital.

Pictured: Former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau. – Photo: Contributed