Geingob to visit Onambango

THE new Onambango Palace near Ondangwa town in the Oshana Region is increasingly becoming a centre of attraction, with high profile visitors flocking to the official residence of King Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Community.

After a high profile visit by Founding President Sam Nujoma at the end of last year and a courtesy call by McHenry Venaani of the official opposition PDM early this year, the next on the list of visitors is none other than President Hage Geingob.

Former air force pilot Nangolo was crowned the new king of Ondonga last year following the death of his uncle, the legendary King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas.



Pictured: Former President Sam Nujoma during a visit to the Onambango Palace last year. – Photo: Contributed

He was installed after overcoming a number of High Court challenges that attempted to deny him the throne.

Geingob will pay him a courtesy call on the 29th of February.

Heads of the various districts of Ondonga are currently mobilizing their people to turn out in big numbers to join King Nangolo in welcoming president Geingob at the Onambango Palace.

Community members are making monetary contributions and even donating cattle towards what is expected to turn out as a massive celebration.