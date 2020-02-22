Zone7 to host chess championships

Maria David

THE Namibia Chess Federation (NCF) is set to host its 2020 schools’ individual chess championships at the Sam Nujoma Multi-purpose Centre at Ongwediva.

The event is scheduled for later today and the NCF Zone 7 Chairperson Michael Dumbura said the championship will see the participation of scholars from the Oshana, Omusati, Oshikto and Ohangwena Regions.

According to Dumbura, the championship is open to all players from government and private schools and he called on schools in these regions to participate in the 2020 Zone 7 schools’ Individual Chess championship under the group age of 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 years.

“Schools may enter as many players per each age group. Gender balance is preferred,” he said.

He explained that in order for a school to participate in the championships, all registration forms need to be completed for all the players and the Head of the delegation.

“It is intended that the championships will be played in accordance with FIDE regulations as a 7 Round Swiss system tournament. The time control will be 25 minutes for the game for each player,” said Dumbura.

Dumbura also noted that the players taking the first three places in each group category will be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.

Furthermore, the top three Namibian players of each group category are expected to be awarded personal rights to participate in the 2020 Namibia Schools’ Individual Chess Championships that is scheduled for Windhoek from 16-17 May this year.

Meanwhile, the top three players are expected to earn a spot in the 2020 African Schools’ Individual Chess Championships which will be held in Nairobi Kenya from December 14-22.