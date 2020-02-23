Zone 7 Chess Championships a success

Maria David

THE 2020 Zone 7 Chess Championships was held in Ongwediva at the Sam Nujoma Multi-purpose Centre at Ongwediva, with 24 schools participating in this year’s tournament.

The championships which started in 2017 with only 50 learners has grown from strength to strength. Tis was revealed by Mweendeleli Boas Tournament director and one of founders of North Chess Academy.

According to Boas, in the beginning the championships was only open to learners from Oshakati and Ongwediva and later more learners from the Omusati and Oshikoto regions joined in.

Photo by Maria David