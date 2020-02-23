Zone 7 Chess Championships a success

Maria David
THE 2020 Zone 7 Chess Championships was held in Ongwediva at the Sam Nujoma Multi-purpose Centre at Ongwediva, with 24 schools participating in this year’s tournament.
The championships which started in 2017 with only 50 learners has grown from strength to strength. Tis was revealed by Mweendeleli Boas Tournament director and one of founders of North Chess Academy.
According to Boas, in the beginning the championships was only open to learners from Oshakati and Ongwediva and later more learners from the Omusati and Oshikoto regions joined in.
“This year over 200 learners from Oshana, Oshikoto and Omusati Regions are participating in the third edition of the competition,” said Boas, adding that they teach learners in order to be able to other learners.
Learners came from schools as far as St Francis Primary School (PS), DAPP PS, Okatana Senior Secondary School (SSS), Lighthouse Private, Chris Junior Private, Vision PPS, Onawa SSS, Cabatana Private, Ewafo SSS, North Chess Academy, Charles Anderson Combined School (CS), Nekulilo Omagano Memorial School, Hashiyana PS, Ongwediva Control CS, Gabriel Taapopi SSS, Heroes Private, Etosha SSS, Shinime Shiivula PS, Northcote Private, Onethindi PS, JP Kandombo PS, Liberty Heritage Private and Maurits Devenish PS.
Boas also expressed concern about the small number of government schools participating saying only a few teachers and parents are open-minded to chess.
With more of private schools involved as parents and teachers are aware of the impact that chess has on the development of children.