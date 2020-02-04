Zimbabwean murder suspect arrested

Maria David
THE 41-year-old Meki Legton, a Zimbabwean national wanted in connection with the violent murder of the 51-year-old Chipuriro Botham in Oshakati on Sunday night was captured by members of the Namibian Police while walking next to the main road Ohangwena and Eenhana on Monday afternoon.
The police in the far northern regions of Namibia launched a wide spread search for Legton after it became clear that he was attempting to flee to Zimbabwe after he allegedly killed his compatriot with a brick over N$20 during a fight. The arrest was made less than 24 hours after the murder incident took place.
According to the incident report provided by Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole shortly after the violent death of the older Zimbabwean national the two men were passengers in a taxi they took from Ondangwa to Oshakati. The suspect paid the taxi fee on behalf of the deceased but driver gave the change to the wrong man and an argument ensued.
After the taxi driver stopped at their destination and his passengers disembarked from the car, the fight got physical and the suspect killed the deceased person by hitting him several times in the face with a brick.
Legton fled the scene of the violent crime on foot. He was on foot when he was arrested more than a hundred kilometers away from the murder scene.
The suspect will be detained at the Ondobe Police Station and is set to be returned to Oshakati on Tuesday where he will make his first appearance on the murder charge in the magistrate’s court.