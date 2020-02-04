Zimbabwean murder suspect arrested

Maria David

THE 41-year-old Meki Legton, a Zimbabwean national wanted in connection with the violent murder of the 51-year-old Chipuriro Botham in Oshakati on Sunday night was captured by members of the Namibian Police while walking next to the main road Ohangwena and Eenhana on Monday afternoon.

The police in the far northern regions of Namibia launched a wide spread search for Legton after it became clear that he was attempting to flee to Zimbabwe after he allegedly killed his compatriot with a brick over N$20 during a fight. The arrest was made less than 24 hours after the murder incident took place.

Pictured: The 41-year-old Meki Legton from Zimbabwe, who was arrested on Monday afternoon while walking next to the main road between Ohangwena and Eenhana. – Photo: Contributed