Zim couple to appear in court for child murder

Eba Kandovazu
THE mother of a ten-year-old whose smoldering remains were discovered in a rubbish skip over the weekend is expected to appear in court on Tuesday alongside her husband and another Zimbabwean man in connection with the brutal murder that had the Namibian nation reeling in shock.
According to Nampol Spokesperson Sergeant Immanuel Iduwa, the third suspect was driving the couple before they were intercepted at the Okakarara turn-off, about 30 kilometers before Otjiwarongo.
In a widely circulated video, the Zimbabwean couple are seen dragging a wheelie bin that is believed to have contained the body of the murdered girl before dumping the remains in the skip. It is believed that the couple set fire to the rubbish inside to hide the heinous crime in the Windhoek North residential area.
On Sunday, a police vehicle transporting the two male suspects was involved in an accident. The main suspect was transferred to Katutura State Hospital where he is currently admitted. The woman and the other man are currently detained in the holding cells of the Windhoek Police Station.
The suspected murderers were, at the time of their arrest, traveling with three of their children, a baby girl and two boys, aged 8 and 11.