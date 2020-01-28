Zim couple to appear in court for child murder

Eba Kandovazu

THE mother of a ten-year-old whose smoldering remains were discovered in a rubbish skip over the weekend is expected to appear in court on Tuesday alongside her husband and another Zimbabwean man in connection with the brutal murder that had the Namibian nation reeling in shock.

According to Nampol Spokesperson Sergeant Immanuel Iduwa, the third suspect was driving the couple before they were intercepted at the Okakarara turn-off, about 30 kilometers before Otjiwarongo.

VIDEO: The mother and father suspected of murdering their ten-year-old daughter can be seen dragging a wheelie bin that possibly contained the remains of the little girl. – Footage: Contributed