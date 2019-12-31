Zero tolerance for lawless behaviour

Niël Terblanché

PEOPLE firing their guns in public during New Year’s Eve celebrations are in direct contravention of Namibia’s fire arm laws and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law when arrested.

Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba, commander of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Erongo Region, said the irresponsible use of fire arms is a source of great concern.

“When people discharge their firearms in the air during New Year’s celebrations it poses danger to the rest of society and can even lead to unnecessary injury or death. It is against this background that a strict warning is hereby issued by the Namibian Police to all firearm owners not to discharge their firearms when celebrating as it is a contravention of the law and poses a great danger to the public.”

Warrant Officer Shapumba said the public is urged to report such practice to the nearest Police Station in their respective neighbourhoods.

He also warned that the shooting of fireworks in residential areas are also against the country’s laws and the municipal bylaws of most towns in the region.

“People can expect strict actions by police officers on duty if they choose to disregard the law.”

He said another worrying aspect observed by officers over the past week is the increase in armed robberies in residential areas. Warrant Officer Shapumba advised people to be vigilant and not to carry their mobile phones or large amounts of cash with them when they go out.

“Residents must ensure that they move in groups and also watch when the cross streets in town. We had a few serious hit and run incidents and people should be extra mindful when walking in public.”

Warrant Officer Shapumba said considering others while celebrating and abiding by the laws and rules would ensure that people will be able to enjoy transitioning into New Year safely and without problems.