Youth to clean Ondangwa open market

THE young people of Ondangwa is all set to clean the town’s open market and handover sanitising chemicals to vendors and visitors as part of the prevention and education measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The leader of the clean-up campaign, Angelina Immanuel, said the open market is one of the places residents regularly visit, hence the campaign to educate and assist.

Immanuel said that the Ondangwa Town Council wanted to shut down the open market following the declaration of a State of Emergency by President Hage Geingob as a result of COVID 19 pandemic.

“The open market is the most crowded area and most of the vendors trade from Monday to Friday. Most of them do not practice social distancing as required by the measures dictated by the Ministry of Health and Social Services,” she said.

She added that once the clean-up of the market is completed, the youth will also educate traders on hygiene and prevention methods on COVID 19.

The spokesperson of the Ondangwa Town Council, Petrina Shitalangaho, said the local authority has encouraged open market traders to continue using buckets of soap water and hand sanitizer and will ensure that inspections of the facility are done on regular basis.

“Trading on the streets and close to shopping complexes are allowed, while Monday and Friday trading at the open market has been suspended,” said Shitalangaho.