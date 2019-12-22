Young woman killed by lightning

Maria David

THE lifeless body of the 20-year-old Ndatala Victorina Kamwandi was discovered in a mahangu field by her neighbour after she was struck by lightning on Friday evening.

Inspector Linekeela Shikongo from the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Omusati Region, said the incident occurred at Omaandi Village near Oshikuku at around 18:45.

“The deceased person was on her way home from the Vision Cuca Shops, and walking through a mahangu field when she was allegedly struck by lightning,” said Shikongo.

Picture for illustrative purposes only