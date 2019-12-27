Young woman dies tragically on Christmas day

Niël Terblanché

THE 25-year-old Liezel Willemse was killed instantly on Christmas day when her boyfriend shot her in the head with a hunting rifle while she was attempting to wrestle the fire arm away from him.

According to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division the tragedy occurred at about 16:12 at a house in Willa-Fillies Street in Khomasdal.

“It is alleged that Willemse and her boyfriend were travelling in a car and that they stopped at a red traffic light in town. When the light changed to green the boyfriend did not drive off as expected and an argument erupted between him and the taxi driver.”

According to Chief Inspector Shikwambi the argument between the boyfriend and the taxi driver quickly escalated into a fist fight.

Pictured: The 25-year-old Liezel Willemse who died tragically on Christmas day when she was shot by her boyfriend in Khomasdal. – Photo: Contributed