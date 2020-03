Maria David

THE Oshana police are searching for a 24-year-old man who reportedly raped an eight-year-old at the while she was looking after goats at the Ongenega village.

Police say although the suspect’s whereabouts are not currently known, his identity is known.

Oshana regional police spokesperson, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the suspect found the young victim looking after the livestock last week when he grabbed her and raped her.