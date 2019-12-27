Young girl raped by her friend

Maria David

AN 18-year-old girl laid a charge of rape against a friend of her boyfriend after he deceived her with lies before taking her to a house in the Ompangela Village and raping her.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Unit in the Oshana Region, said the incident occurred at around 01h00 at the villagein the area of Uukwiyushona. He said members of NamPol are still investigating the case.

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed