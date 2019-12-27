Young girl raped by her friend

Maria David
AN 18-year-old girl laid a charge of rape against a friend of her boyfriend after he deceived her with lies before taking her to a house in the Ompangela Village and raping her.
Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Unit in the Oshana Region, said the incident occurred at around 01h00 at the villagein the area of Uukwiyushona. He said members of NamPol are still investigating the case.
“It’s alleged that the suspect, a 19-year-old boy, who is a friend to the complainant, deceived the victim by telling her that her boyfriend sent him to take her to a certain house where they were supposed to meet,” said Aiyambo.
Inspector Aiyambo said that the victim walked with the suspect and upon their arrival at the house, the suspect dragged the girl into a room where he threatened to kill the victim before removing her clothes and forcing her to have sexual intercourse with him.
Aiyambo noted that the investigation into the matter is at advanced stage and that an arrest will be made soon.