Young Councillor sworn-in at Ondangwa

Maria David

THE 26-year-old Albertina Kassanga was on Monday sworn in as new councillor of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Ondangwa Town Council (OTC), replacing Johannes Martin, who is elected as member of National Assembly.

Martin was elected as one of the 16 PDM members of the National Assembly during the National Elections held in the country in November last year.

Speaking during her swearing-in, Kassanga said she is thankful that she was entrusted by PDM to be its representative in the council and at the same time pledged to offer fellow councillors the necessary support.

Photo: Contributed