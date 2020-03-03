Young Councillor sworn-in at Ondangwa

Maria David
THE 26-year-old Albertina Kassanga was on Monday sworn in as new councillor of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Ondangwa Town Council (OTC), replacing Johannes Martin, who is elected as member of National Assembly.
Martin was elected as one of the 16 PDM members of the National Assembly during the National Elections held in the country in November last year.
Speaking during her swearing-in, Kassanga said she is thankful that she was entrusted by PDM to be its representative in the council and at the same time pledged to offer fellow councillors the necessary support.
Kassanga was an employee at one of the business outlets in Ondangwa when she joined the PDM in 2015.
Chief Executive Officer of the town council, Ismael Namgongo described Kassanga as the youngest-ever person to serve on the Ondangwa Town Council.
She is also the first female to represent the PDM in the council.
Local magistrate Gabriela Perestrelo presided over the swearing-in ceremony held on Monday.