Wounded burglar arrested at hospital

Maria David

A MAN, who sustained wounds to his foot after a security guard fired a shotgun at him during a burglary in Ondangwa on Friday night, was arrested at the Oshakati State Hospital on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said a case of Housebreaking and theft was registered with the station in Ondangwa on Friday, while another case of attempted murder was registered against the security guard.

According to Inspector Aiyambo the burglary and shooting incident occurred in the Omashaka location.

“The burglary suspect was wounded when the security guard fired his shotgun. He was wounded on his right foot after the security guard saw him breaking into a house near his duty station at the Omashaka Mini Market,” Aiyambo said.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

Upon interrogating the wounded burglary suspect detective admitted to breaking into the house and that he managed to carry away some of the items he stole.

“After the guard fired a shot and wounded the burglar he dropped the stolen items and fled under the cover of darkness.”

The 23-year-old burglary suspect was arrested at the Oshakati State Hospital on Saturday after medical staff reported the man with the gunshot wound to the Namibian Police.

Inspector Aiyambo said the burglary suspected has not been charged yet. He however added that the suspect was previously charged with theft at Ongwediva and that the case is still pending in court.

“The suspect is currently under police guard in the hospital and will eventually be charged with housebreaking and theft.”

Inspector Aiyambo said the investigation into the matter of attempted murder is still at an early stage and that the security guard, who is an employee of the Waakali Security Company, is yet to be charged.