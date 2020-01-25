Worms in high demand

Marthina Mutanga

THERE has been a shift from harvesting fall armyworms, locally referred to as mopane worms, for subsistence to trading them in both rural and urban markets.

The Regional Councillor for the Otjinene Constituency, Erwin Katjizeu, is teaching the community of Otjinene how to harvest the warms and make them marketable.

Farmers who were recently complaining about the outbreak of mopane worms in both the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions are now harvesting the worms to sell them.

Apart from making profits, farmers are also harvesting them to control them as the mopane worms reproduce very fast, and in large numbers.

Katjizeu said he saw many cars driving in the constituency to harvest the worms.

Video : Councillor Erwin Katjizeu demonstrating how the mopane worms are harvested: – Footage: Contributed