Workers the victims of plunder

THE reason for the demise of August 26 Textile and Garment Factory was not solely because of stolen money at the company.

This was spelled out by George Kaxuxwena, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the August 26 holdings company, George Kaxuxwena, who noted that the company had fallen behind on paying taxes and was in debt to other companies, which has led to its insolvency.

The textile factory, which is 100% owned by the Ministry of Defence, on15 January 2020 issued its workers with a notice that the factory would close the following month on 28 February and that all 86 workers from top level management to their subordinates would be retrenched.

Kaxuxwena said N$17 million was illicitly transferred out of the company according that their financial records.

“This crime did not happen overnight and that money was stolen from the year 2012 to 2018,” he explained.

Kaxuxwena further stated that the workers have not been paid their retrenchment packages yet, as August 26 holdings and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau), which is currently representing the workers, have not reached an agreement.

He indicated that a committee has, however, been appointed to deal with negotiating the retrenchment packages of the workers and that no salaries will be paid to workers over the two-month period put aside to deal with the retrenchment negotiations.

Also commenting on the subject, deputy secretary general of NAFAU, Absalom Willem, said that the union would be having a meeting with August 26 holdings on 9 March during which the union will put forth its demands that no workers be retrenched and that the factory stay open.

He added the retrenchment package negotiations are merely an alternative resolution as the union is currently engaging with the Minister of Defence, as well as government, to bail out the factory.