Woman who slit her bay’s throat remanded in custody

Niël Terblanché

THE 29-year-old Victoria Shikongo, who stands accused of killing her newborn baby by slitting his throat in a toilet about two weeks ago, was remanded in custody during a swift appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

Shikongo was admitted to hospital shortly after her arrest and has been under police guard since 20 February. During her appearance the court was informed that the accused person is still very weak and the proceedings were kept brief.

During her appearance Shikongo was formally informed that she faces a charge of murder with an alternative charge of concealment of birth. Up until her arrest the accused person was employed at a business situated in the Dunes Mall.

Pictured: The 29-year-old Victoria Shikongo during her first appearance before the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on a charge of killing her new born baby. – Photo: Niël Terblanché