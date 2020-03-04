Woman shot in the mouth during farm attack

Niël Terblanché

A TEAM of specialist detectives has been dispatched from Walvis Bay to investigate a farm attack that occurred in the area of Omaruru on Monday evening.

A 48-year-old woman was wounded in the mouth and lower leg during the attack on Farm Hoogdgenoeg situated on the main road between Karibib and Omaruru. The farm on which the attack occurred is part of Farm Kanona which is owned by a conglomerate of senior government officials.

According to the Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the vicious attack occurred at about 21:00 when two men grabbed the victim and attempted to overpower her while she was busy with tasks in the yard of the farmhouse.

“She managed to free herself and jumped into her vehicle and drove away towards the gate while calling for help on the farm radio network. However, there was a third suspect in the bush near the gate who fired several shots at the vehicle. In the process she was wounded in the mouth and lower left leg,” Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu said.

He said the victim was rescued by members of the community who reacted to her calls for help on the radio network. The victim lost a lot of blood and was admitted to the Omaruru State Hospital in a critical but stable condition. The victim was transferred to a hospital in Windhoek for further emergency medical treatment shortly afterwards.

According to Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu after the woman fled the scene of the attack the armed men entered the farmhouse and stole a laptop computer and a telescope.

“It is believed that the suspects entered the farm on foot while a getaway vehicle was waiting for them on the main road.”

In a separate incident during the early hours of Sunday morning three men who wore balaclavas on their heads to hide their identity and armed with pistols entered the shop at the Shell service station in Omaruru.

According to Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu the men burst into the shop at around 04:21 in the morning and held the cashier and security guard at gunpoint while demanding money.

“The robbers managed to steal N$25 000 in cash from the panicked service station employees and fled the scene of the crime in silver sedan vehicle that was parked outside the shop.”

Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu said the specialist team of detectives from Walvis Bay will investigate both incidents and one of their tasks will be to see if the attacks might have been perpetrated by the same criminals.

In the meantime, the senior detective requested members of the public that might have information about either one of the incidents or possibly the whereabouts or identities of the perpetrators to contact him at 081 246 47 57, Detective Warrant Officer Ndeshi Tiofelus at 081 327 2505, Detective Sergeant Sam Shitima at 081 304 9064 or the nearest Police Station.