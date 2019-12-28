Woman raped while unconscious

Maria David

THE Namibian Police Force in Oshana has launched search for a man who allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman while she was unconscious.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of NamPol Community Affairs Division, confirmed the incident to Informanté and said the victim was raped at around 02:00 on Thursday morning behind Omuhama School at the Oshinyadhila No. 02 Village,.

“It’s alleged that the victim, got drunk at the Cuca Shops and decided to sleep on the ground behind Omuhama School to rest a bit while she was on her way home. While she was sleeping a person unknown to the victim had sexual intercourse without her consent,” said Aiyambo.

He noted that when the victim woke up at about 07:00, she observed that she got raped by a stranger who removed her tights, underwear and pads. A used bloody condom was also found scattered next to her naked body.

“The victim told investigators that she suspects a man known to her and to whom she gave her room key earlier during the day while she was still sober,” Aiyambo said.

According to Inspector Aiyambo the victim’s room key was recovered at the scene where she was raped.

Inspector A\iyambo said the police has registered a case of rape and is currently still investigating the matter. No arrest has been made yet.

In separate incident a16-year-old boy was arrested in the Rotsvesting Location of Kamanjab on Thursday after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl while she was on her way home at about 02:15 from a nearby bar.

According to the incident report provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police the suspect grabbed the victim from behind. He held her mouth closed while pulling down her tights and panties to forcefully have sexual intercourse with the victim.

The victim screamed for help and the suspect ran away. The boy was arrested later on Thursday morning.

The police at Kahenga arrested a man on a charge of rape after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim while she was unconscious in her room.

According to the crime bulletin the woman was also under the influence of alcohol when the rape occurred at about 03:00 on Christmas morning.