Woman fined for selling otombo

Maria David

THE constant pressure from persistent customers and a shortage of cash saw the 34-year-old Katrina Ndiiluka being issued with a fine of N$1 500 after she opened the doors of her otombo selling business to sell the traditional beer at the Onguta Village.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said Ndiiluka was fined after she was found trying to sell alcohol during the period of lockdown. According to Aiyambo, the suspect was caught in the act.

Aiyambo added that apart from the woman receiving a fine the police in Ongwediva also arrested five suspects found consuming different types of alcoholic beverages in a garage.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

“The garage at one house in Ongwediva was turned into a bar town. In this case each of the suspects received a fine of N$2 000,” said Aiyambo.

Inspector Aiyambo added that the owner of the house also received a fine in the same amount. The owner transgressed the regulations of the State of Emergency by selling alcohol and obstructing officers in executing their duties.

At the same time Inspector Aiyambo cautioned all taxi drivers that transport people from Oshakati to Outapi and other destinations to take note that only three passengers are allowed to travel in their vehicles at a time.

Failure to comply with this regulation will also result in fines of N$2 000 according to Inspector Aiymbo.