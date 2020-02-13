Woman face murder charge over dead baby

Maria David

A 24-year-old woman was arrested and face charges of infant murder and concealment of birth following the discovery of the dead body of a baby boy wrapped in a plastic bag in her room.

It was the second incident of this nature reported to the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region within a 24 hour period. The first incident occurred when people discovered a new born baby wrapped in newspaper on a rubbish dump of Outapi on Monday.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, spokesperson for the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region, said that a case of concealment of birth and murder was registered at the Oshakati police station. According to Aiyambo, the body was discovered in a house in the Uupindi location at around 10:00 Tuesday.

It is alleged that the suspect, who was known to have been pregnant, was confronted by a friend asking what happened to the pregnancy as she was no longer pregnant. She also did not have the baby with her as her friends expected. She reportedly told her friend not to judge her and pleaded with her to keep it a secret.

She then disappeared into the location, but her friend tipped off the police and the lifeless body of a newly born baby boy was eventually found inside the suspect’s bedroom. The body was wrapped in plastic bags.

The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The young woman is expected to appear in the Oshakati magistrate’s court once she is released from hospital.