Woman dies tragically on New Year’s Eve

Maria David
THE 47-year-old Maria Michael, who walked across the road died instantly when she was struck by a vehicle near the Oshikutyu Village on New Year’s eve.
Inspector Linekeela Shikongo, of the Community Affairs Division of the Namibian Police said the tragic incident occurred at about 20:30 on Tuesday evening while he woman was crossing the main road between Omungwelume and Oshakati on foot.
“The incident occurred at the Omeedimbo location of Oshikuyu village in the Etayi Constituency. It is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota Hilux pick-up, was driving from Omungwelume towards Oshakati when he struck the woman with his vehicle,” said Shikongo.
Shikongo said the woman died on the scene of the accident and that her next of kin has been notified of her untimely death.