Woman dies tragically on New Year’s Eve

Maria David

THE 47-year-old Maria Michael, who walked across the road died instantly when she was struck by a vehicle near the Oshikutyu Village on New Year’s eve.

Inspector Linekeela Shikongo, of the Community Affairs Division of the Namibian Police said the tragic incident occurred at about 20:30 on Tuesday evening while he woman was crossing the main road between Omungwelume and Oshakati on foot.

Photo: Contributed