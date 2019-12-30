Woman critical after hit and run incident

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibian Police in Walvis Bay has requested the assistance of the public to trace the driver of a yet unknown car that left a woman for dead after striking her with his vehicle some time during Sunday morning.

The unconscious woman was found by a passer-by on Sunday morning on the corner of Agaat Street and the turn-off to Independence Beach in Kuisbmond. It is not clear when the hit and run incident occurred.

The woman was later identified as Grace Pietersen. The victim had no identification documentation on her person and her age could not be determined.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the unconscious woman was transported to the Walvis Bay State Hospital by the St Gabriel Ambulance service but she was transferred to a hospital in Windhoek for emergency medical treatment. The report gave Pietersen’s condition as critical.

A case of reckless or negligent driving, fleeing the scene of accident and failure to ascertain the nature of injuries sustained during an accident has been registered with the police in Walvis Bay.

The Namibian Police requested any person that can assist detectives with information that will lead to the apprehension of the suspect in this matter to contact Detective Chief Inspector Gurirab at 081 233 3745 or Detective Sergeant Simon at 081 348 9619.