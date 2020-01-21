Windhoek Major to relocate office to Babylon  

Marthina Mutanga

THE Mayor Windhoek this morning had a media briefing to highlight her working plan for the year and outline how she is going to drive Windhoek’s development agenda.

Mayor Fransina Kahungu during the briefing also announced that said she will be operating her new office at the Nathanael Maxwilili Community Centre in Babylon, adding that her move to the informal settlement is not a political one to get votes, but is rather a strategic move that is part of her plan to take deliberate but cautious action to deliver fast services to all residents of Windhoek.

Kahungu announced that one of her priority areas is to engage with the resident more this year so that the community can directly engage her on issues affecting them.

Pictured: City of Windhoek Mayor office in Babylon. Photo: Contributed

Deputy Mayor’s office will remain at the Municipality’s headquarters.

Giving a breakdown of the crime statistics during the festive season, Kahungu said the City of Windhoek received 61 noise pollution complains mostly relating to shebeens, 195 cases of domestic violence, including four murders and 122 motor vehicle accident were reported with 63 injuries and 3 fatalities.

She added that the theme for this year is “Taking deliberated but cautions action for a balance agenda of Windhoek.”