Dear Parents

As you have heard, Windhoek Gymnasium has been placed on lockdown by the President. The facts are: The guesthouse @ 81 Jan Jonker street to the parents of one of our teachers, but she has had no contact with them or the guest house, so our learners are not at risk.

However, the school will be closed as by the statement issued by the President. With our midterm starting on Thursday 18 March, our learners are only losing 4 school days. Management is in contact with Curro and also trying to get an appointment at the statehouse, as no pre communication was received prior to the President’s speech.

I ask all to please remain calm. Management will handle this with our utmost urgency and will communicate all decisions through the correct channels.