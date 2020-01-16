Wave of change in regional council elections

Staff Reporter

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has succesfully concluded the Regional Council by- elections for the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Khomasdal and Walvis Bay Urban consituencies that were held on 15 January 2020.

The regional elections for the year had the lowest recorded turnout of voters compared to previous years.

It, however, saw massive changes throughout the regions with an independent candidate, Knowledge Iipinge, scooping a total of 1,636 votes whilst the ruling Swapo party’s candidate elect, Sirie Topulathana, received a total of 1,313 in the Walvis Bay Urban Consitituency.

In constrast, the Gobabis contituency, Tebele Augustinus, from the ruling party, took 1,409 votes whilst Binga Sylvestor Daniel, representing the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), came in second with a total of 571 votes.

TABLE: A depiction of the total number of votes received by candidates from different constituency’s. Table: Contributed

In Keetmanshoop, the LPM, however, took the lead with Minnar Maxie Meliza attaining a total of 1,958 votes whilst SWAPO’s Shilimela Festus came in second with 1,309 votes.

In the Khomasdal Constituency, the ruling party was a clear winner again with a total 1,227 votes casted for Angolo Samuel, whilst the LMP trailed behind with a meagre 349 votes.

Chief Executive officer of ECN, Theo Mujoro, said the by-elections for the four constituencies where necessitated by the resignation of sitting councillors on 18 October 2019 in the respective contituencies in compliance with section 77 (4) of the Electoral Act no.5 of 2014 and article 46 and 47 of the Namibia contitution in order to qualify to be nominated as a candidate on a list of candidates for the members of the National Assembly.

The discrepancy in the total number of voters who casted their votes were at an all time lows, with a total 3,593 votes counted this year in the Walvis Bay Urban constituency compared to the 7,145 votes counted in the 2015 regional council elections.

The same pattern can be observed in other towns as well, whereby a total 2,339 people casted their votes in Gobabis this year compared to the 4,326 votes counted in 2015.

In Keetmanshoop Urban, where the LPM won, a total 3,556 votes were counted, compared to 2015 which had a slightly slower number of 3,289.

Mujoro said ECN, as at 20 December 2019, had a total of 13,457 registered voters for the Gobabis contituency,11,534 for the Keetmanshoop Urban contituency, 25,550 for the Khomasdal contituency and 23,169 voters for the Walvis Bay Urban contituency.