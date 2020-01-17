Wave of change in regional council elections

Staff Reporter

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has succesfully concluded the Regional Council by-elections for the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Khomasdal and Walvis Bay Urban constituencies that were held on 15 January 2020.

It, however, saw massive changes throughout the regions with an independent candidate, Knowledge Iipinge, scooping a total of 1,636 votes whilst the ruling Swapo party’s candidate elect, Sirie Topulathana, received a total of 1,313 in the Walvis Bay Urban Consitituency.

In contrast, the Gobabis constituency, Tebele Augustinus, from the ruling party, took 1,409 votes whilst Binga Sylvestor Daniel, representing the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), came in second with a total of 571 votes.

In Keetmanshoop, the LPM took the lead with Maxie Meliza Minnaar attaining a total of 1,958 votes whilst SWAPO’s Shilimela Festus came in second with 1,309 votes.

Pictured: The Landless People’s Movement candidate, Maxi Minnaar, who won the regional council by-elections in Keetmanshoop with a wide margin. – Photo: Contributed