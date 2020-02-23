Water volume in Hardap Dam doubles in less than a week

Niël Terblanché

CONTINUOS rain over the catchment area of the various rivers that eventually feed into the Hardap dam saw the water volume inside more than double in less than a week’s time.

On Saturday morning the water volume in the dam was measured at 14.2 percent which meant the body of water increased with three percent over night from 11.3 percent. On Monday the water in the dam was pegged at 6.5 percent.

The chairman of the Hardap Farmers Union, Dawie de Klerk, said the volume in the dam is set to keep increasing as good rains continued over the catchment area of Fish Rivers and its main tributaries the Schilp, Kalf and Kameelhaar Rivers.

Video: The Tses Water Fall in the Fish River has come back to life since good rains fell over the catchment areas of the river’s tributaries south of Mariental. – Footage: Contributed