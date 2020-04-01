Water supply augmented in informal settlements

Maria David

THREE water tanks that was donated to the Ondangwa Town Council will go a long way to augment the local authority’s efforts to supply water to people living in informal settlements to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The tanks will be distributed to different parts of the informal settlements of Omashaka reception, Onguta and Katutura. The donation was made by North West Plastic Manufacturers.

The company’s production manager, Kalimba Lukes, said the decision to donate the tanks is aimed at curbing the possible spread of COVID-19 in the residential areas of the town.

“Water is an essential element in the fight against COVID-19 and we know that there are some areas that has no running water at all,” said Lukes.

The local authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Ismael Namgongo, stated that Ondangwa is home to many manufacturing companies and the donation by NWPM comes at the right time.

HELPING HAND: North West Plastic Manufacturers Production Manager Kalimba Lukes handing over water tanks Ondangwa CEO Ismael Namgongo. – Photo: Maria David

Namgongo pointed out that despite the council’s efforts to supply water to many areas, there are still some informal settlements without any stand alone water pipes or water lines.

“These tanks will be distributed to our informal settlements to help in fighting COVID-19,” he said.

Namgongo urged the communities that will benefit from the donation to ensure that the water tanks are well taken care of, maintained and guarded against vandalism.

He further said that NWPM is the first local company to help council aid the call of the government to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

He called on other companies to come on board and stand together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.