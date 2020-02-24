Water level in the Hardap Dam is still rising

Niël Terblanché

THE water level in the Hardap Dam is currently three times more than what it was less than a week ago and it is set to rise even further as the Fish River above the dam is still flowing strongly.

As of 17:00 on Sunday afternoon the water level in the dam has risen to 18.6 percent. Less than a week ago the water level stood at only 6.5 percent which means the water volume in the dam rose with 12.1 percent in six days.

Video: The stages of the Fish River where it flows past Kalkrand, the NamWater water volume measuring station at Dirichas further downstream and the upper reaches of the Hardap Dam where the flow meets the water already accumulated in the dam. – Footage: Courtesy of Dawie de Klerk