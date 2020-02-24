Water level in the Hardap Dam is still rising

Niël Terblanché
THE water level in the Hardap Dam is currently three times more than what it was less than a week ago and it is set to rise even further as the Fish River above the dam is still flowing strongly.
As of 17:00 on Sunday afternoon the water level in the dam has risen to 18.6 percent. Less than a week ago the water level stood at only 6.5 percent which means the water volume in the dam rose with 12.1 percent in six days.
On Sunday morning the water in the level in the dam stood at 17.3 percent which means that in the nine hours from 08:00 to 17:00 the dam received an inflow of 1.3 percent.
According to the Chairman of the Hardap Farmers Union, Dawie de Klerk, good rains fell over the various rivers that join the Fish River since Saturday and he added that the prospects of rain for the rest of the week are still very good.