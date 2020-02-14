Water and electricity reconnected in Windhoek schools

Eba Kandovazu

THE Khomas Regional Council Directorate of Education has paid an amount of N$26.4 million to the City of Windhoek (CoW) in an attempt to restore normal operations at 11 schools of which the water and electricity connections were suspended as a result of an outstanding utility bill totalling N$55 million.

According to CoW Spokesperson Lydia Amutenya, the N$55 million owed was more than six months in arrears.

“This is a continuous process undertaken by the City to try and recover debts owed in services consumed by its clients. For the City to sustainably continue to render unhindered services, consumers should pay for the services rendered to them and if not, we have to follow our procedures which includes disconnection of services as an extreme measure to be able to collect what is due to the City,” Amutenya said.

Education Ministry Spokesperson Absalom Absalom said that the N$26.4 million has been paid over to the municipality in the period between 28 January to 12 February this year.

“Deliberate efforts have been made by both Khomas Regional Council and the education head office in verifying and reconciling invoices for payments to be made. In addressing the outstanding arrears, an amount of N$26.4 million has been paid to the municipality. These payments will see the immediate reconnection of services at all affected schools as per the agreement reached with the City of Windhoek,” Absalom said.

Describing the disconnection of services as ‘unfortunate’, Absalom maintained that the negative impact on the teaching and learning process and the inconveniences caused to affected parties remains a regrettable situation.