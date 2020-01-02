Walvis Bay hosts first luxury liner for the New Year

Niël Terblanché

THE New Year started off well for the local tourism industry in Walvis Bay when the AIDA Mira cruise liner moored in the port earlier on Thursday morning.

The luxury cruise liner is the first of seven that will visit Walvis Bay in January and it is also the first time the vessel moored at the newly commissioned cruise liner jetty known as Berth Nine.

Unlike many of the cruise liners that normally visit the port the AIDA Mira will overnight in Walvis Bay before departing for Cape Town on Friday morning.

Pictured: The AIDA Mira moored alongside at Berth Nine in the port of Walvis Bay. She is one of seven luxury cruise liners scheduled to vist the port during January. – Photos: Contributed

Pictured: The AIDA Mira moored alongside at Berth Nine in the port of Walvis Bay. She is one of seven luxury cruise liners scheduled to vist the port during January. – Photos: Contributed

Pictured: The AIDA Mira moored alongside at Berth Nine in the port of Walvis Bay. She is one of seven luxury cruise liners scheduled to vist the port during January. – Photos: Contributed