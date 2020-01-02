Walvis Bay hosts first luxury liner for the New Year

Niël Terblanché
THE New Year started off well for the local tourism industry in Walvis Bay when the AIDA Mira cruise liner moored in the port earlier on Thursday morning.
The luxury cruise liner is the first of seven that will visit Walvis Bay in January and it is also the first time the vessel moored at the newly commissioned cruise liner jetty known as Berth Nine.
Unlike many of the cruise liners that normally visit the port the AIDA Mira will overnight in Walvis Bay before departing for Cape Town on Friday morning.
At the beginning of last year history was made in the port of Walvis Bay when four luxury cruise liners came alongside and moored at the docks at the same time.
The Aida Mire along with the MSC Musica, the Nautica and the Queen Elizabeth arrived in the port and more than 7 000 tourists disembarked from the vessels to take in the scenery in and around the two main coastal towns.
The AIDA Mira will be making two more returns to the port of Walvis Bay before the end of January.