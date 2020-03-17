Walvis Bay closes public facilities 1

Niël Terblanché

MEASURES to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on local authority level will have a serious impact on the local economy of Walvis Bay as street vendors will now be prohibited from selling their wares in certain areas of the harbour town.

This vital source of income for many residents of the harbour town has been ended abruptly by the Municipality of Walvis Bay as a result of national directives to restrict unnecessary human to human contact after the positive detection of the virus in Namibia.

According to a statement by the Walvis Bay Municipality, the local authority has adopted a set of strict measures to contain the further spread of the virus.

In this regard, all public markets owned by the Municipality, including Ekutu, will be closed.

The same goes for all the Municipal Market Malls situated at Erf 645k, Erf 2998K, Erf 2188K, Erf 911/2 K and the light industrial stalls.

Further to that, no hawkers will be allowed alongside the Kuisebmond Stadium at Erf 2188K, in front of Shop4Value and adjacent shops in Kuisebmond, outside the Kuisebmond Community Hall, in front of Woermann Brock in Kuisebmond or at Independence Beach.

Pictured: A typical Kapana stand where food are sold to the public by street vendors. Photo: Contributed

The Municipality also announced that sports facilities like stadiums, indoor sports complexes and gymnasiums have been closed with immediate effect.

The same goes for Municipal accommodation facilities like the bungalows at the Esplanade, Dolphin Beach and Langstrand; the closure of all three libraries and museum; public parks; the Lagoon Swimming Pool and the Dolphin Beach Recreational Park.

The local authority also stated that it will not be taking bookings for any of its town halls.

The municipality requested and advised the public to adhere to the measures at all times.

The Walvis Bay Municipality also advised residents to practice proper personal hygiene and to avoid touching their faces unnecessarily.

Residents are also advised to maintain a distance of one and a half metres from other people in public places, to wash their hands properly and regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, to cover their mouths when sneezing and to cough into a folded arm instead of into their hands.

They are further advised to use disposable tissues and discard them into a closed bin and to regularly sanitise surfaces that are touched frequently with a disinfectant or bleach.

People are also advised to avoid handshakes, hugging, kissing and to avoid close contact meetings.

Residents are lastly advised to seek medical assistance if they experience a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever or have difficulty breathing.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has a 24/7 toll-free number 0800 100 100.

While people are urged to make use of this number if they feel that they have been exposed to the virus and are experiencing symptoms, they are also cautioned only to use it when necessary.