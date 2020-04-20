Vulnerable people not seriously affected by rain storm

Staff Reporter

HEAVY rains over the Namibian Capital during the past 24 hours did not seriously affect the more than 400 people accommodated at Katutura Youth Complex and the Khomasdal Soccer Stadium while regulations of the State of Emergency are in place.

While residents of certain residential areas of Windhoek measured up to 40 millimetres of rain at the homes throughout Saturday night the two groups of vulnerable people who are currently accommodated in tents slept relatively dry.

One of the formerly homeless people, who stay in a tent at one of the campsites, said that they did not experience such heavy rain. Only some people got wet and had to hang out their bedding and clothes to dry when the sun came out on Sunday morning.