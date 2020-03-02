Von Bach floodgates opened

Niël Terblanché
ONE of the two flood gates of the Von Bach Dam was opened on Sunday evening to bring the water volume in the dam down to 99 percent after it reached full capacity.
The number one floodgate was rolled back to make a gap of half a metre for the excess water behind the wall to escape down a specially constructed chute. The 50 centimetre gap ensured that water flowed out of the dam at a rate of 62 cubic metres or 62 000 litres per second.
Heavy rains that fell during Saturday night and early on Sunday in the catchment areas of the rivers that feed into the dam caused more inflow.
The outflow caused the envisaged flood downstream towards the Swakoppoort Dam. One farmer in the area of Gross Barmen reported that the Swakop River was flowing strongly past through his property as a result of the open floodgate.
The sluice was closed when the water level in the dam reached a height of 1 349.90 metres above sea level.