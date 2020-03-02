Von Bach floodgates opened

Niël Terblanché

ONE of the two flood gates of the Von Bach Dam was opened on Sunday evening to bring the water volume in the dam down to 99 percent after it reached full capacity.

The number one floodgate was rolled back to make a gap of half a metre for the excess water behind the wall to escape down a specially constructed chute. The 50 centimetre gap ensured that water flowed out of the dam at a rate of 62 cubic metres or 62 000 litres per second.

Video: Large amounts of water shoots down the number one chute of the sluice structure at the Von Bach Dam after the gate was rolled back to create a gap of half a metre through which water escaped at a rate of 62 cubic metres per second. – Footage: Contributed