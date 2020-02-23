Von Bach Dam is filling up fast

Niël Terblanché

THE Von Bach Dam to the south east of Okahandja is filling up fast because of sustained rain over the catchment areas of the various rivers that feeds into the dam.

The level in the dam rose with almost ten percent in a span of just 24 hours and is currently standing at around 76 percent. The last measurement of the volume in the dam at 68 percent was taken at 12:00 on Friday. By Saturday morning the volume of water rose with eight percent and it is still rising.

Earlier in the week the volume of water in the dam rose from 50 to 58 percent overnight and people who visit the dam regularly said the level rose with as much as 70 centimetres in a short time.

Pictured: The Von Bach (with water-ski club camp) and Swakoppoort Dams as seen from the air. – Photos: Contributed

