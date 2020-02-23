Von Bach Dam is filling up fast

Niël Terblanché
THE Von Bach Dam to the south east of Okahandja is filling up fast because of sustained rain over the catchment areas of the various rivers that feeds into the dam.
The level in the dam rose with almost ten percent in a span of just 24 hours and is currently standing at around 76 percent. The last measurement of the volume in the dam at 68 percent was taken at 12:00 on Friday. By Saturday morning the volume of water rose with eight percent and it is still rising.
Earlier in the week the volume of water in the dam rose from 50 to 58 percent overnight and people who visit the dam regularly said the level rose with as much as 70 centimetres in a short time.
In the meantime the Okahandja River again broke its banks on Friday evening causing havoc in town and on the small holdings situated on its banks. On Thursday evening residents of the town and small holding farmers had their hands full with water flooding their premises.
The large amount of water from the first flood has reached the Swakop River to the south of Okahandja and is currently slowly filling up the Swakoppoort Dam to the south of Wilhelmstal.
The latest official measurement had the water level in the dam at 24 percent but it is estimated that the volume of water behind the dam wall could be reaching the 30 percent mark by sunset on Saturday.
With more flood water on the way the dam, that has been standing at a level of 4.8 percent at the start of week, the number could be much higher than 40 percent when the next official measurement is taken on Monday morning.