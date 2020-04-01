Violent crime continues unabated during lockdown

Staff Reporter

TWO cases of murder and three of rape were reported to the Namibian Police over the weekend despite strict measures to curb the movement of people during the State of Emergency on account of COVID-19 outbreak.

The first case of murder was reported at the Wanaheda Police Station on Friday after the body of a 39-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood at a rubbish dumping sit in the Havana informal settlement.

According to the crime bulletin provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police the man had four open stab wounds on his back, chest and in the stomach.

Shortly after the discovery of the lifeless body members of the police arrested a 23-year-old security guard in the employ of Shilimela Security Services.

The deceased person next of kin has not yet been informed about his death.

Picture for illustrative purposes only.

The second case of murder was reported in Schlip on Friday evening after a 51-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 32-year-old man.

According to the crime bulletin the incident occurred at about 20:25 in the residential area of the small southern town. The deceased person sustained stab wounds on her chest and back and succumbed to her injures at the Schlip Clinic.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The Namibian Police at Ondobe are on the hunt for an unidentified suspect who raped a 14-year-old girl.

According to the incident report the suspect found the victim alone under a marula tree busy preparing a traditional wine before he dragged her by the arm into the sitting room of the victim’s house and raping her.

The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.

The police in Swakopmund arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old girl in the Jabulani residential area of Mondesa on Friday evening.

According to the crime bulletin the young woman was walking home from a bar at about 21:00 when she was accosted by the suspect.

It is alleged that the suspect caught and dragged the victim to an isolated place, assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she does not submit to his sexual demands before raping her.

The third case of rape was reported at Ondangwa after the suspect sneaked into the bedroom of his victim while she was asleep.

The incident occurred at the Ondukutu Village during the early hours of Friday morning.

It is alleged that the suspect forced the victim into his room where he removed her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The police is still investigating the matter and an arrest will follow soon.