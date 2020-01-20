Village elder commits suicide

Maria David

THE suicide of the 101-year-old Mesitilde Iindongo, a resident of the Omeege Village on the Oshana Region, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole, of the Namibian Police Force Community Affairs Division, said the centenarian hanged herself in the hut where she normally sleeps. Warrant Officer Shikole added that the tragic incident occurred at around 19h00 on Saturday.

According to Warrant Officer Shikole told the lifeless body of the old woman was discovered by her grandson, who resides at the same homestead.

“No suicide note was left behind and no foul play is suspected.”