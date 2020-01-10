Victim encouraged to lay charges against officers

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibian Police has encouraged people who feel that they have been mistreated during the execution of Operation Kalahari Desert to open cases of assault against the by the members of the joint crime fighting task force.

This comes after a video surfaced on social media platforms where a man who is being manhandled and assaulted by officers participating in Operation Kalahari Desert.

The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said that after an in depth investigation into the incident that it was established that it occurred on 2 January in the Goreangab residential area of Windhoek.

Video: Contributed