Vice President wishes Namibia a Merry Christmas

Staff Reporter

VICE President Nangolo Mbumba on behalf of President Hage Geingob wishes all Namibians a Merry Christmas and beautiful Festive Season.

The Christmas message reads as follows:

Fellow Namibians, the beautiful season of Christmas is with us. I am deeply honoured to share with you during this beautiful season a message of best wishes on behalf of our President, H.E Dr. Hage G. Geingob. Following an eventful year in which our democracy was strengthened through the recently concluded seventh democratic elections, we now have an opportunity to be with family and loved ones.

Time with family and loved ones is about holding hands, expressing solidarity, caring and sharing the best of what life has to offer. But it is also a time of responsibility and reaching out to those less fortunate than we are.

Pictured: Vice President of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba. Photo: Contributed