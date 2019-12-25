Vice President wishes Namibia a Merry Christmas

Staff Reporter
VICE President Nangolo Mbumba on behalf of President Hage Geingob wishes all Namibians a Merry Christmas and beautiful Festive Season.
The Christmas message reads as follows:
Fellow Namibians, the beautiful season of Christmas is with us. I am deeply honoured to share with you during this beautiful season a message of best wishes on behalf of our President, H.E Dr. Hage G. Geingob. Following an eventful year in which our democracy was strengthened through the recently concluded seventh democratic elections, we now have an opportunity to be with family and loved ones.
Time with family and loved ones is about holding hands, expressing solidarity, caring and sharing the best of what life has to offer. But it is also a time of responsibility and reaching out to those less fortunate than we are.
As we share what we have with loved ones, we should reach out to fellow Namibians, volunteer and care for the vulnerable, the destitute and the elderly. In the same spirit of solidarity, I wish to single out those Namibians who will continue to provide essential services, our nurses, our medical doctors, our emergency service providers, our men and women in uniform who will remain at work when others are at home. Their sense of service to fellow human beings, their courage and their sacrifices for a better Namibia is laudable and deserves our gratitude.
As we enter the holiday season and prepare for some time of reflection and renew our ties to our families, neighbours and friends, I would like, on behalf of President Geingob and the First Lady, the entire Government as well as my wife and family, and our young people: to simply and sincerely say “Thank You”.
Drive safely; act responsibly, and with compassion towards fellow citizens during this beautiful season of solidarity and sharing, underpinned by the Birth of Jesus Christ our Saviour and Redeemer. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Beautiful Festive Season!