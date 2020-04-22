Verification process can cause delays

Maria David

THE Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has, through its disaster risk management arm, provided food parcels to the Oshana Region for distribution to those negatively affected by the measures that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the food is still being kept in storage facilities as the regional authorities have yet to locate and determine the total number of people in affected communities.

Oshana Regional Governor, Elia Irimari, said that his office received a total of 15 367 bags of maize and an equal number of bottles of cooking oil and 22 523 tins of fish.