Vendors allowed to sell again

Marthina Mutanga

STREET vendors, especially people selling food, will be allowed to do business during the State of Emergency provided they practice social distancing and put in place improved hygiene measures.

The deputy minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Daniel Kashikola, said life during the countrywide lockdown will be challenging and once measures have been lifted, it will not be the same as before.

He said although street vendors will be able to restart their businesses, strict rules will change the way they go about their business operations.

“Customers will not be allowed to sit and wait around. This is to avoid groups of people forming. Vendors will be required to ensure that people doing business with them adhere to the rules of social distancing,” Kashikola said.

He added that it will be expected from vendors to package the goods they are selling in such a way that people will be able to buy what they need and go home immediately.

Photo: Marthina Mutanga

The deputy minister also touched on the issue of people who are still travelling between the different towns and regions of the country, noting that under the countrywide lockdown, measures will become stricter and people will eventually not be allowed to travel any more.

“Eventually, only people with chronic diseases and other emergencies will be allowed to travel, but only under strict observation,” he said.

He added that travelling between the new law enforcement zones requires written authorisation from the relevant authorities and only those with valid supporting documents will be permitted to travel between zones.

“The sale of alcohol is still prohibited under the new regime of the lockdown. There are people who are selling behind closed doors and this practice needs to be stopped,” said Kashikola.

Kashikola again urged residents of the country to obey the rules and regulations of the State of Emergency to curb the communal spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Namibia.