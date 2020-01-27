Venaani visits Onambango

Placido Hilukilwa

HAVING closed off the year 2019 with a high profile visit by Founding President Sam Nujoma in December, the Onambango Palace of King Philemon Shuumbwa Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, opened this year’s activities with an equally prominent courtesy call by McHenry Venaani, the leader of the official opposition party, the Popular Demicratic Movement, PDM.

Venaani visited King Nangolo on Saturday accompanied by the party’s woman council secretary Loide Iipinge, deputy secretary-general Linus Tobias, Ondangwa town councillor Johannes Martin and Winnie Moongo, daughter of late parliamentarian Philemon Moongo.

Pictured: The PDM’s Ohakati town councillor Linus Tobias (left) and King Philemon Shuumbwa Nangolo (right). – Photo: Contributed