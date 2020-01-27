Venaani visits Onambango

Placido Hilukilwa
HAVING closed off the year 2019 with a high profile visit by Founding President Sam Nujoma in December, the Onambango Palace of King Philemon Shuumbwa Nangolo of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, opened this year’s activities with an equally prominent courtesy call by McHenry Venaani, the leader of the official opposition party, the Popular Demicratic Movement, PDM.
Venaani visited King Nangolo on Saturday accompanied by the party’s woman council secretary Loide Iipinge, deputy secretary-general Linus Tobias, Ondangwa town councillor Johannes Martin and Winnie Moongo, daughter of late parliamentarian Philemon Moongo.
However, Venaani’s visit is just the beginning of what promises to be a hectic year at Onambango.
President Hage Geingob is expected to visit Onambango next month.
Ondonga is one of the biggest tribes of the Ovawambo ethnic grouping and the palaces of its monarchs have always been preferred destinations of national leaders, foreign dignitaries, researchers and tourists.
The palace of late king Immanuel Kauluma Elifas, who passed away last year, was at the Onamungundho Village near the town of Oniipa in the Oshikoto Region, but Elifas’ successor, Philemon Shuumbwa Nangolo’s palace is at Onambango Village near Ondangwa.