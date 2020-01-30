USA pledges more drought assistance

Staff Reporter
THE Government of the United States of America has pledged more than N$127 million in drought aid to Namibia.
The Ambassador of the United States in Namibia, Lisa Johnson, during a courtesy call to State House informed President Hage Geingob that the U.S. Government has availed US$8.7 million as part of the drought relief efforts in the form of food assistance, which has been rolled out in parts of the country.
According to a statement issued by State house Ambassador Johnson indicated that the US is working closely with Namibia in preparing a national response to the deadly Coronavirus that is spreading rapidly around the globe.
Johnson congratulated President Geingob on his re-election and lauded Namibia’s participatory democracy as a model for Africa.
In addition, Ambassador Johnson highlighted the work of the US Government in early detection of cervical cancer in Namibia.
During discussions President Geingob and Ambassador Johnson emphasized the importance of renewing the good bilateral relationship that exist between Namibia and the United States.