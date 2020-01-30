USA pledges more drought assistance

Staff Reporter

THE Government of the United States of America has pledged more than N$127 million in drought aid to Namibia.

The Ambassador of the United States in Namibia, Lisa Johnson, during a courtesy call to State House informed President Hage Geingob that the U.S. Government has availed US$8.7 million as part of the drought relief efforts in the form of food assistance, which has been rolled out in parts of the country.

According to a statement issued by State house Ambassador Johnson indicated that the US is working closely with Namibia in preparing a national response to the deadly Coronavirus that is spreading rapidly around the globe.

Pictured: Ambassador of the United States in Namibia, Lisa Johnson. Photo: Contributed