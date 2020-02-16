USA donates vehicles to improve health services

Staff Reporter
VEHICLES worth N$ 4 million was donated to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to enable clinical and nurse mentors to visit clinics and other medical facilities to provide support to the frontline healthcare providers.
The six vehicles was donated by the embassy of the United States of America through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and PEPFAR funding.
The vehicles will be deployed to the regions of Omusati, Kunene, Hardap and Omaheke for use by clinical and nurse mentors. According to the Embassy Spokesperson Jacques Du Toit, the vehicles will enable clinical and nurse mentors to visit clinics and facilities to provide support to the frontline healthcare providers working there.
“These vehicles add to the existing fleet of 12 vehicles which the U.S. Embassy deployed with the Ministry of Health and Social Services in 2016. Through the deployment of these vehicles, clinical and nurse mentors will be able to make daily visits to clinics to support healthcare providers working on the frontline,” Du Toit said.
The role of clinical mentors in supporting clinics is vital to ensure that people in Namibia receive the highest quality of care when they visit any healthcare provider, Du Toit added.