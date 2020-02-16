USA donates vehicles to improve health services

Staff Reporter

VEHICLES worth N$ 4 million was donated to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to enable clinical and nurse mentors to visit clinics and other medical facilities to provide support to the frontline healthcare providers.

The six vehicles was donated by the embassy of the United States of America through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and PEPFAR funding.

Pictured: Lisa Johnson, the USA’s Ambassador to Namibia, and Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula during the handover of six vehicles. – Photo: Courtesy of the US Embassy in Windhoek.