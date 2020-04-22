Uranium miner donates PPE to Swakopmund hospital

Staff Reporter

RÖSSING Uranium donated personal protective equipment (PPE) that would help safeguard medical personnel at the Swakopmund State Hospital that will be involved in dealing with possible cases of COVID-19.

The donation, valued at N$10 000 included PPE such as goggles, shoes, gum boots, overalls and chemical overalls for personnel operating the hospital’s incinerator, and other important items for infection control. Also donated were dispensers and sanitizers to support hygiene in the hospital’s medical wards.

Rössing Uranium’s Acting General Manager Organisational Resources, Germano Musili, said that the company recognised that the Swakopmund State Hospital plays a very important role in the community as part of the Ministry of Health and Social Services mandate “to maintain the welfare of the people by putting in place legislation that seek to provide health care of the people and also to ensure social welfare for the people including the weak and vulnerable members of the society.”