UPDATE – Suspected murderer arrested

Niël Terblanché

EDWARD Nkata, the Zimbabwean national implicated in the brutal murder of the ten-year-old girl whose body was found burned beyond recognition in a skip in Windhoek North, has been arrested after a relentless search by members of the Namibian Police.

The head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said Nkata was arrested by members of the Serious Crime Investigations Division on the B1 Road at the turn-off to Okakara.

“Members of the police set up temporary road blocks on all possible routes that the suspect, his wife and their three children might have taken in their attempt to escape from Namibia,” she said

Earlier on Sunday afternoon the Namibian Police in an urgent bulletin requested the public to assist in tracing Nkata and his wife in connection with the brutal murder and mutilation of a little girl.