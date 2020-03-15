Update on Covid-19 National Response: The Ministry of Education will communicate imminently regarding the education sector – consultations with Stakeholders are still ongoing. The Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee met today, 15 March 2020 in order to give effect to the measures taken and communicated by President Geingob.



As you can imagine, these measures have serious implications on our way of life and require adaption on the part of all affected sectors. The Presidency pleads for vigilance, a high sense of responsibility and cooperation on the part of all stakeholders. Every effort is being made to ensure that the virus does not spread in communities. The health of Namibians remains the first priority of President Geingob.