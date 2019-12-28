Unique occurrence caught on camera

Niël Terblanché

THE Hoarusib River situated in Skeleton Coast Park of Namibia reached and flowed into the Atlantic Ocean after sustained thundershowers fell over its catchment area.

Good rains have been reported in and around Opuwo, Kaoko Otavi and Orupembe for the past few weeks.

Sporadic floods further up the normally dry desert river were reported over the past week but for the flood water to actually reach the ocean is a very rare occasion. The flood water reached the ocean earlier this week.

Pictured: Fresh flood water from the Hoarusib River broke through the dry plains of the Skeleton Coast to reach the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week. – Photos: Johan van Rooyen

