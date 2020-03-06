Uncollected IDs collecting dust

Marthina Mutanga
MORE than fifty thousand Namibians are yet to collect their national identity cards.
This was spelt out by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration spokesperson, Sakeus Kadhikwa, who noted that the huge pile of ID cards forced the ministry to put out yet another statement to urge people to collect their cards.
“Although a few people came forwards to collect their national identification documents, the majority did not heed to government’s call. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is stuck with 51 000 uncollected identity documents. Out of that only four were collected in the Khomas region,” said Kadhikwa.
Kadhikwa said his ministry will go back to the drawing board to see what more can be done to encourage people to collect their IDs.